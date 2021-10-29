x

Community Can Experience Snowman Building at FRIO! McAllen

1 year 10 months 2 days ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 December 26, 2019 5:18 PM December 26, 2019 in News - Local
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

MCALLEN – There’s a cold front expected to flow through the Rio Grande Valley this weekend. It won’t be super chilly, but there is some snow in McAllen.

From now until Jan. 6, find real snow at FRIO! inside the McAllen Convention Center.

Among the many activities at the event is people can build a real snowman.

