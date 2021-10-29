Community Can Experience Snowman Building at FRIO! McAllen
MCALLEN – There’s a cold front expected to flow through the Rio Grande Valley this weekend. It won’t be super chilly, but there is some snow in McAllen.
From now until Jan. 6, find real snow at FRIO! inside the McAllen Convention Center.
Among the many activities at the event is people can build a real snowman.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police search for San Benito man who shot at girlfriend
-
Brownsville PD partners with nonprofit to help at-risk kids
-
Valley schools gear up to vaccinate students under 12
-
27 arrested, accused of distributing 'counterfeit' drugs
-
Brownsville ISD celebrates completion of new playgrounds