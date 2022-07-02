Community comes together after fire destroys home of Donna police officer

Community members are working together to raise money for a Donna police officer and his family after they lost their home in a fire.

No one was injured in the Wednesday fire.

“Thank God nothing happened to our police officer. His family is OK, he was actually working when his house started burning,” Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said. “The fire department went out there and they tried their best but unfortunately, the house was too long gone. I burned down"

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was an electrical short.

The city is calling on the community officer Benny Yanez helps protect.

The Red Cross has offered the Yanez family assistance with housing. Donations are being accepted at the Donna Police Department at 207 S. 10th St.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to assist the family.