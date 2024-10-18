Community gathers to honor San Benito Police Lt. Milton Resendez one year after his death

The San Benito community came together Thursday for a vigil in honor of fallen San Benito Police Lt. Milton Resendez.

The vigil was held one year after his life was cut short in a shooting.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies also came together in honor of Resendez.

“When I hear a siren now, it no longer has the same meaning because I pray that they make it home,” Lt. Resendez’s sister — Terry Bell — said. “That that officer will go back to their families. That no other family will have to go through the year that we've been through."

One year after Resendez’s death, the San Benito Police Department continues to grieve. But officers say his legacy lives through them.

"His bravery, his dedication and love for his community will forever be a part of our hearts,” San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea said. “He was a big part of our department, and just to see the community come out and support us shows what type of person Milton was."

