x

Community raising money for teen killed in Weslaco crash

7 hours 42 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, May 04 2022 May 4, 2022 May 04, 2022 6:38 PM May 04, 2022 in News - Local
By: Issmar Ventura

It's been an emotional week for the community and students at Mercedes High School after 18-year-old senior Jaime Garcia died in a crash over the weekend.

Weslaco police say Garcia's car was hit by suspected drunk driver Daena Gonzalez, who has since been charged with murder. 

RELATED: Community mourns loss of Mercedes High School senior  

Now, co-workers and classmates are raising money to help pay for Garcia's funeral expenses. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days