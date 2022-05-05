Community raising money for teen killed in Weslaco crash

It's been an emotional week for the community and students at Mercedes High School after 18-year-old senior Jaime Garcia died in a crash over the weekend.

Weslaco police say Garcia's car was hit by suspected drunk driver Daena Gonzalez, who has since been charged with murder.

RELATED: Community mourns loss of Mercedes High School senior

Now, co-workers and classmates are raising money to help pay for Garcia's funeral expenses.

Watch the video above for the full story.