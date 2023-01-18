Computers containing personal information of staff, students from SBCISD sold at auction

A co-owner of a Brownsville Tech Recycling Company revealed that computers sold at an auction still had personal information of students and staff at San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

"It was over 1,000 computers sold to different buyers. I was not the only one." David Avila said.

Avila bought 700 of those computers from SBCISD, but he didn't know about the personal information that was still on them. Now, the district is scrambling to figure out how it happened.

Avila stated he was not concerned about the computers in his possession. There are potentially hundreds of other computers sold to other people with the personal information of students and staff.

Avila wanted to refurbish and sell the computers but, right now, he's keeping them all locked in his warehouse. He said the district did ask him if they could buy them back. The district did make a few offers, including more than triple of what Avila originally paid for those computers.

He's rejected them all so far. Avila said at the end of the day, he's not focused on the money but the severity of the situation.

"I told them we need to find a solution for this." Avila said. "I may be getting ahead of myself. You may say a teacher's curriculum, name, date of birth, address, phone number, email is not sensitive information."

Avila said he wants the district to come up with a way to make sure the next time they sell computers, that the data is removed.