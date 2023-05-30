x

Comunidad: Love Treats en McAllen vende golosinas para sus mascotas

1 week 3 days 15 hours ago Friday, May 19 2023 May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 7:50 PM May 19, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Marcela Salinas es propietaria de Love Treats McAllen, y está visitando nuestro estudio para hablar sobre su negocia donde venden pastelitos y más golosinas para mascotas.

Love Treats McAllen está ubicado en la 5401 N. 10th Street.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

