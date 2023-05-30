Comunidad: Love Treats en McAllen vende golosinas para sus mascotas
Marcela Salinas es propietaria de Love Treats McAllen, y está visitando nuestro estudio para hablar sobre su negocia donde venden pastelitos y más golosinas para mascotas.
Love Treats McAllen está ubicado en la 5401 N. 10th Street.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
