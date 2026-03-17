Alton father accused of killing family's attacker arrested
An Alton father accused of killing the man who attacked his son and the son's mother.
William Ricardo Hernandez was arrested by the Alton Police Department on March 13. He is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $1.2 million.
Hernandez is accused of intentionally causing a crash on Oct. 23, 2025, that killed Danny Treviño. Danny was identified as one of several suspects that allegedly assaulted Hernandez's son and his son's mother.
RELATED STORY: Police: Alton father wanted for murder after targeting family's attacker
As previously reported, on Oct. 23, a woman said she had been attacked by suspects identified as Danny, Juventino Rosales Jr., Crystal Treviño and Vanessa Hernandez.
A news release said that during the assault Rosales allegedly pointed a gun at Hernandez's son when he tried to protect his mother.
Rosales was arrested in December 2025 on multiple charges including three counts of deadly conduct, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $190,000 and he remains jailed.
Alton police officers responded to a crash near South Stewart Road and East Israel Avenue that police described as intentional.
Hernandez was identified as the driver who intentionally struck another vehicle occupied by Danny and a female passenger. Danny was pronounced dead at the scene and Hernandez had fled the area.
As of Tuesday, Hernandez remains jailed.
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