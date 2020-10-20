CON MI GENTE: 50th anniversary of San Juan's shrine fire

It will be 50 years since an airplane crashed into Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle's shrine and exploded into flames —this incident had a major impact on the Rio Grande Valley's catholic community.

Every year on Oct. 23, The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle holds a procession to mark the transition to the new shrine.

There will be special mass at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the shrine, to honor the people who built it back up.

