CON MI GENTE: 50th anniversary of San Juan's shrine fire

1 hour 49 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, October 20 2020 Oct 20, 2020 October 20, 2020 9:25 AM October 20, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rick Diaz

It will be 50 years since an airplane crashed into Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle's shrine and exploded into flames —this incident had a major impact on the Rio Grande Valley's catholic community.

Every year on Oct. 23, The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle holds a procession to mark the transition to the new shrine.

There will be special mass at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the shrine, to honor the people who built it back up. 

Watch the video for the full story.

