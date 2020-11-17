x

CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle

6 hours 44 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, November 17 2020 Nov 17, 2020 November 17, 2020 8:55 AM November 17, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rick Diaz

Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. 

Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the latest local, national and world news. 

Daisy Martinez, an Azteca News Anchor for Hechos Valle said Spanish news is a huge part of the Valley.

"It's such a unique culture that you can't describe — you have to live here in the Valley," Martinez said. 

Azteca America is on channel 5.2 and on cable channel 1240. 

Watch the video for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days