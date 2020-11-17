CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle

Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish.

Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the latest local, national and world news.

Daisy Martinez, an Azteca News Anchor for Hechos Valle said Spanish news is a huge part of the Valley.

"It's such a unique culture that you can't describe — you have to live here in the Valley," Martinez said.

Azteca America is on channel 5.2 and on cable channel 1240.

Watch the video for the full story.