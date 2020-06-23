CON MI GENTE: Big Dog BBQ in Mercedes

Rudy De La Tore started by selling barbeque plates from his backyard, now he’s the proud owner of Big Dog BBQ in Mercedes.

De La Tore explains that when he outgrew his kitchen and backyard, he moved his barbeque plates to a food truck, now located on West 10th Street in Mercedes.

Big Dog BBQ is opens at 11:30 a.m. and remains open until they sell out from Wednesday through Saturday. They also open at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

For more information watch the video above.