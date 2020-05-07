x

CON MI GENTE: Celebrating teachers amid pandemic

May 07, 2020
By: Rick Diaz

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo superintendent made a house visit to celebrate the district's teachers of the year.

PSJA Secondary Teacher of the Year, Ludivina Hernandez, has worked at the PSJA district for 20 years.

Robert Sandoval is the district's Elementary Teacher of the Year - he's been with the district 30 years.

In Donna, this year their congratulations went out on social media. 

Daniel Gonzalez is Donna’s Secondary Teacher of the Year - Melissa Tamez is the Elementary Teacher of the Year.

For the full story watch the video above.

