CON MI GENTE: Face masks are the new industry

The coronavirus pandemic has changed lives in many ways including that now wearing masks has become the normal.

One man in McAllen was able to take that and turn it into a booming business by creating face masks with personality.

Bruce Leahy, owner of Quips n Quotes, says he sold about 2,000 masks last week.

However, he is adding a special twist to face masks by including their own personality.

For more information watch the video above.