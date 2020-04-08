CON MI GENTE: La Plaza Mall Christmas
MCALLEN – Christmas is a little less than three weeks away and now is a very busy time for Santa.
Santa is visiting La Plaza Mall in McAllen; something they've been doing since the mall opened about 43 years ago.
Thursday is the day the mall's giant Christmas tree is lit up.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Valley funeral homes adjusting to new methods to carry out services
-
Valley businessman develops mobile app aimed to help officials monitor virus patients
-
Brownsville officials meet to discuss changes to emergency order
-
Who gets it and who doesn't? Stimulus check eligibility explained
-
UTRGV biology students assisting in coronavirus tests