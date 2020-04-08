x

CON MI GENTE: La Plaza Mall Christmas

4 months 3 days 2 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 December 05, 2019 6:05 AM December 05, 2019 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

MCALLEN – Christmas is a little less than three weeks away and now is a very busy time for Santa.

Santa is visiting La Plaza Mall in McAllen; something they've been doing since the mall opened about 43 years ago.

Thursday is the day the mall's giant Christmas tree is lit up.

