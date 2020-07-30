x

CON MI GENTE: McAllen teen celebrates birthday by giving back to community

By: Rick Diaz

Kayla Mendez was set to have her sweet 16 party until the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to her plans – now she is helping to prepare meals for first responders.

Mendez is a member of Triumph Church in McAllen.

At first they hoped to have enough food for 50 meals but with donations they found they could feed medical care members and 200 other families.

