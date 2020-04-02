x

CON MI GENTE: Pizza Hut honors special employees

3 hours 20 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 7:38 AM April 02, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

EDINBURG – Two Pizza Hut employees are celebrating 30 years of service.

As two people with autism, they’re proving anyone with the disorder can beat the odds.

For the full story, watch the video above.

