CON MI GENTE: Roadside flea market in Edinburg
On Saturdays and Sundays, street vendors line alongside Highway 107, east of Edinburg, for a small flea market sale.
The vendors at the site say they prefer the small venue over the larger flea markets.
Some of the vendors have been meeting at the site for at least four years and view it more as a neighborhood garage sale.
For more information watch the video above.
