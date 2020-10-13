CON MI GENTE: Salsa El Gallo

Salsa El Gallo is a Rio Grande Valley salsa company that is now being sold nationwide.

Founded in 2011, the company was created by two brothers who were former migrant farm workers when they were younger.

Jaime Lopez, co-founder of Salsa El Gallo said it was him and his brother’s experience with produce that sparked the idea to create a company.

“What we experienced in life, for me and my brother, has made us who we are now,” Lopez said. “It has shaped us and made us see life in a very different way.”

