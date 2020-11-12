CON MI GENTE: UTRGV K-9 officer Odin retires

A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley K9 police officer retired from service.

K9 Officer Odin has been working with his handler Sgt. Molly Ralph for almost 10 years at the UTRGV campuses in Brownsville and Edinburg. His main job was to detect narcotics and keep students safe.

Odin is retiring from the force due to his arthritis and recently celebrated with a party.

"It was really cute — you know, COVID is ruining the way I imagined it would go, because I really wanted the entire student body, staff, faculty," Ralph said. "He had a little pup cake which, there is one picture that they posted on Facebook, his eyes are absolutely, enormous — he goes in for it."

Watch the video for the full story.