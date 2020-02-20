x

CON MI GENTE: Valley Animal Hospital employee retires after 69 years

3 hours 28 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 February 20, 2020 6:43 AM February 20, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

PHARR – Valley Animal Hospital employee Vicente Hernandez retired after 69 years on the job.

Hernandez started at a time when he and the animal hospital were both young and it was his love for animals that made him stay, he said.

