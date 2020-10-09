CON MI GENTE: Valley Moonshine

Jerrod Leon Henry just wanted to bring a little bit of Appalachia and the Ozarks to the Rio Grande Valley.

That's how his businesses, Rio Grande Distillery, was born.

"I grew up there in the Ozarks, in Missouri and Northern Arkansas," Henry said, adding later: "I'm just trying to bring a touch of the Ozarks and Appalachia here to the Rio Grande Valley — and share a little bit of our culture and the kinda 'hillbilly' thing with people down here."

The Rio Grande Distillery and Magic Valley Moonshine offer a wide array of moonshine, from apple pie to peach.

