Starr County receives nearly $3 million in border security funding

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $2,794,388 in funding for Operation Stonegarden in Starr County, according to a Thursday news release.

Operation Stonegarden was created in 2008 and has helped funding efforts to secure the border, according to the release.

According to the release, the funds will help local law enforcement with overtime pay, fuel costs and new police units, among other things.

Agencies that will receive the funding include the Starr County Sheriff's Office, Starr County Attorney’s Office, Local District Attorney’s Office, Rio Grande City Police Department, Roma Police Department,La Grulla Police Department, Escobares Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.