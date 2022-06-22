Congresswoman Mayra Flores sworn into office

The Valley's first congresswoman has been sworn into office.

Republican Mayra Flores of San Benito was elected in a special election last week to serve out the remainder of Filemon Vela's term.

"I want to inspire every child that today is working in the field: strawberries, cotton, onion fields, you name it," Flores said Tuesday. "I want you to know you can become a congressman, a congresswoman."

Flores will be in office as the 34th Congressional District Representative until at least January, possibly longer, depending on the results of the November election.

Flores faces current District 15 Congressman Vicente Gonzalez for that race.