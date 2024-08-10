Consolidated campuses at Brownsville ISD prepare for first day of school

Teachers at Brownsville ISD are putting the final touches in their classrooms before the start of the new school year.

The new school year begins on Monday, Aug. 12. Students such as incoming fifth grader Scarlett Tamez Torres will be going to Cromack-Castaneda Elementary School.

The campus was previously known as Castaneda Elementary. In April, the district announced three elementary schools would be consolidated with other campuses.

The school will welcome more than 400 new students on Monday.

“I feel amazing because now there's more opportunity to meet new friends and have more fun,” Torres said.

Nearly a thousand students will be moving to new schools because of the district’s consolidation plan as part of an effort to address a budget deficit.

On Friday, Channel 5 News got a look at how staff members at Reynaldo Garza at Southmost Elementary School are preparing for the new school year.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez says staff spent the summer getting everything ready to make sure the first day is smooth for students and staff

“We wanted to make sure that the teachers formed a great team together, so there were multiple opportunities for the teachers to get to know each other, work together," Chavez said.

Chavez told Channel 5 News the district is working with their police department to come up with a traffic plan for Reynaldo Garza at Southmost Elementary School, which has a major highway in front of it.

“We will have extra personnel here at Southmost so that parents are directed, and they get familiar with the route they have to take to drop off their kids,” Chavez said.

The campus’ original name, Southmost Elementary, is still up. Teachers, parents and students will be working together to come up with new school colors and a mascot. The other schools will also need to decide their school colors and mascot

