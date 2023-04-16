Construction begins for Rio Grande City’s new public safety building
Rio Grande City is getting a new public safety building that will include a centralized command center to make the job of law enforcement officers and firefighters easier.
The new facility is made through a $2.5 million investment, Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal said.
“We will have a new public safety building and our law enforcement officers and fire fighters are excited to move in to this new facility,” Villarreal said.
The facility will have state-of-the-art technology and the city will apply for grants to hire more officer and firefighters, Villarreal added.
The public safety building is expected to be completed in May 2024.
