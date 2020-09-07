Contractor begins removing Hurricane Hanna debris in Lyford

Debris from Hurricane Hanna is finally being removed from Lyford neighborhoods.

Trucks crisscrossed Lyford on Sunday, picking up brush, branches and other debris left behind by the storm.

"The brush all over the place, it's kind of sore on the eyes," said Mary Figueroa, who lives in Lyford. "That's all it is."

Lyford Mayor Pro Tem Rick Salinas said the city couldn't just pick up brush and burn it.

The city needed to check with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and make sure firefighters were on-scene for the burn.

Lyford also needed to solicit bids for cleanup.

"All three bids were from out of state, from half a million to over $200,000," Salinas said.

Salinas said a company hired by the city arrived in Lyford on Thursday and started work on Friday.

