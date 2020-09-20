Convicted Drug Trafficker in Panama Unit Case Released from Prison

WESLACO – A convicted drug trafficker who worked with the Panama Unit was released from federal prison.

Fernando Guerra Jr. was granted time served and freed last Tuesday. He was arrested in 2013 along with his father.

The duo was working with members of the Panama Unit to steal drug loads from rival drug groups. They would then sell the drugs and split the profits with the Panama Unit members.

Earlier this month, Judge Randy Crane re-sentenced Guerra Jr. to time served. He spent more than three years in prison.

He was originally sentenced to time served after being convicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Guerra is the first of 12 men convicted for their role in the Panama Unit operation to be released from prison.

Nine members of Rio Grande Valley law enforcement, including former Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino, are currently serving time.

Release dates for them range from 2019 to 2029.