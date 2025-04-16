x

Corazón del Valle: Aumentan los casos de amputaciones por diabetes

1 hour 8 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 3:29 PM April 16, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Corazón del Valle

Cada año, personas con diabetes en nuestra región tienen que hacerse una amputación. Un cirujano local dice que está viendo más casos de pacientes jóvenes con esta enfermedad. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

