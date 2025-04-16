Corazón del Valle: Aumentan los casos de amputaciones por diabetes
Cada año, personas con diabetes en nuestra región tienen que hacerse una amputación. Un cirujano local dice que está viendo más casos de pacientes jóvenes con esta enfermedad.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Four UTRGV students suing Department of Homeland Security after visas were revoked
-
Weslaco police investigate vandalism at station
-
McAllen police search for three females accused of forging checks
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in McAllen
-
Investigator: Leatherwood was on narcotics during crash that killed Cameron County deputy...
Sports Video
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas
-
Former Los Fresnos star overcomes battles with injury to shine with UTRGV
-
UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV