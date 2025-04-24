x

Corazón del Valle: Prevención de las enfermedades cardiovasculares

Corazón del Valle: Prevención de las enfermedades cardiovasculares
3 hours 1 minute 9 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 2:32 PM April 24, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Corazón del Valle

Según estudios recientes, el Valle de Texas ha tenido cifras muy altas relacionadas con las enfermedades cardiovasculares, como diabetes o alta presión.

En Noticias RGV buscamos mejorar la calidad de vida de nuestros residentes y es por eso que nos visita el doctor Luis Reyes de Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association (RGVDA). 

Número de contacto: (956) 318-1900. 

Ubicación de la clínica: 3200 N 23rd St Suite A, McAllen. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days