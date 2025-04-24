Corazón del Valle: Prevención de las enfermedades cardiovasculares
Según estudios recientes, el Valle de Texas ha tenido cifras muy altas relacionadas con las enfermedades cardiovasculares, como diabetes o alta presión.
En Noticias RGV buscamos mejorar la calidad de vida de nuestros residentes y es por eso que nos visita el doctor Luis Reyes de Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association (RGVDA).
Número de contacto: (956) 318-1900.
Ubicación de la clínica: 3200 N 23rd St Suite A, McAllen.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
