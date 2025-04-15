x

Corazón del Valle: Recomendaciones para una alimentación saludable

6 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 1:31 PM April 15, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Corazón del Valle

Joann Breaux, dietista de H-E-B presenta una demostración de cocina saludable para toda la comunidad. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

