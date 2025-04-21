x

Corazón del Valle: Pruebas de glucosa disponibles en STHS

2 hours 37 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 1:48 PM April 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Corazón del Valle

South Texas Health System ofrece exámenes de glucometria disponibles para la comunidad del Valle, como parte del programa de concientización sobre la diabetes. 

Invitado: Tom Castañeda, director de marketing de STHS.

Para más información sobre los servicios de STHS, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

