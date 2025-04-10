x

Corazón del Valle: Pruebas gratis de glucosa en los H-E-B del Valle

6 hours 41 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 10:54 AM April 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Corazón del Valle

Durante el Mes de Concientización de la Diabetes, los H-E-B en el Valle disponen sus instalaciones para ofrecer pruebas gratis de glucosa a la comunidad. 

Como parte de la campaña  anual "Corazón del Valle", les presentamos un informe desde el H-E-B de Paredes Line en Brownsville.

Invitada: Amanda Villafranca, farmacéutica de H-E-B.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

