Corazón del Valle: Residente de Weslaco vence al cáncer de mama
Erika Galán, una sobreviviente de cáncer de mama, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos su historia de superación.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple agencies continue investigating suspected fentanyl-related deaths in Cameron County
-
Heart of the Valley: Early detection is key in fighting cancer
-
Licensed therapist discusses how to cope with ongoing Israel-Palestinian war
-
South Texas residents among those stuck in Israel during Israel-Palestinian war
-
Empty Bowls fundraiser helps battle food insecurity in the Valley