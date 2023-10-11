x

Corazón del Valle: Residente de Weslaco vence al cáncer de mama

3 hours 10 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2023 Oct 11, 2023 October 11, 2023 5:41 PM October 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Corazón del Valle
By: Nicolas Quintero

Erika Galán, una sobreviviente de cáncer de mama, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos su historia de superación. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days