Corazón del Valle: STHS ofrece pruebas gratis de glucosa

2 hours 5 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 3:27 PM April 11, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Corazón del Valle

En el mes de la concientización de la diabetes, South Texas Health System realiza pruebas gratis de glucosa para la comunidad. 

Número para informes: (310) 405-4020. 

Ubicación: 1102 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539. 

Para más información sobre las pruebas, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

