Corazón del Valle: STHS ofrece pruebas gratis de glucosa
En el mes de la concientización de la diabetes, South Texas Health System realiza pruebas gratis de glucosa para la comunidad.
Número para informes: (310) 405-4020.
Ubicación: 1102 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539.
Para más información sobre las pruebas, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
