Costs for special events rising

As people begin to plan for any upcoming wedding and quinceañeras in the Valley - they are having to find ways to work around ongoing price increases.

Across the Valley, people are getting ready for milestone events, from quinceañeras and graduations to weddings.

That comes with planning for bride-to-be Micah Valdez. She got engaged in December 2021.

"I've always dreamed of having a big wedding, so I just needed to figure out a way to make it happen, so we're going to make it happen,” Valdez said.

She originally planned to get married last year, but her dream wedding was put on pause due to COVID.

The delay did come with a silver lining.

"It helped us with budgeting,”Valdez said. “Everything is really expensive right now and costly. So it helped us stretch out and save more money.”

America Gonzalez sells decorations for events.

She says fewer people were having big celebrations the last two years, now they are starting to come back.

They gathered with vendors at a special event expo in Harlingen.

"This year, we're really excited for 2023 and 2024,” Gonzalez. “We're seeing a big increase in people wanting to do their events."

With that comeback also comes the increase in prices we are all seeing.

