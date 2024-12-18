Court records reveal more details in stabbing involving three San Juan officers

Court records obtained by Channel 5 News reveal more details in the stabbing incident that hospitalized three San Juan officers.

Enrique Martin Ayala was arrested and arraigned in connection with the stabbing. He was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, and his bond was set at $3.2 million.

The stabbing occurred on December 3.

According to court records, officers responded to the 2300 block of North Raul Longoria Road. They made contact with a woman, identified as Ayala's mother, who said Ayala pushed her after she destroyed narcotics that were in his possession.

The woman then left for work but was scared to return home. She wanted to file charges for assault, according to the records.

Court records said police proceeded to Ayala's home and spoke with him at the front door. Officers attempted to place him under arrest, but he got up and "from somewhere in his immediate reach" drew a knife.

Records say Ayala began swinging the knife in a stabbing manner towards the officers. He managed to stab Officer Matthew Martinez in his chin/neck area and his left ear. Officer Anthony Meza was stabbed in his left shoulder blade and officer Anthony Soto was stabbed on the left upper torso area under the armpit.

Officers attempted to tase Ayala, but were unsuccessful. Ayala fled into the home and escaped through a bedroom window and fled the residence on foot, according to records.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search and Ayala was found a quarter mile away from where the stabbing occurred.

Records say Ayala resisted arrest, but officers were finally able to place him in handcuffs.

The investigation also revealed that while Ayala was attempting to flee the area, he also tried to steal a vehicle that was occupied by an unknown individual and a child.

According to records, the victim said Ayala approached "in an aggressive manner," holding what appeared to be a pocket knife.

The victim said Ayala demanded the vehicle and attempted to stab him. The victim placed his hands up, sustaining some injuries.

Ayala remains in police custody.