Crews responding to fire at McAllen recycling center
The McAllen Fire Department is responding to a fire at a recycling center that broke out on Friday afternoon.
According to McAllen Deputy Fire Chief Mike Luna, a fire broke out at 3 p.m. Friday at a recycling center near Shary Road and Military Highway.
The Mission fire Department is assisting with the response.
According to Mission Deputy Fire Chief Chris Navarette, a nearby apartment complex is taking a lot of smoke, and he recommends people leave the area if they feel it necessary.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Back to school events set for Saturday in Hidalgo County
-
IDEA Public Schools holding back to school immunization drives
-
Consumer Reports: Get the most out of a tank of gas
-
Crews working to contain fire at McAllen recycling center
-
5 On Your Side: Donna family speaking out after discovering mold in...
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition