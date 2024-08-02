x

Crews responding to fire at McAllen recycling center

The McAllen Fire Department is responding to a fire at a recycling center that broke out on Friday afternoon.

According to McAllen Deputy Fire Chief Mike Luna, a fire broke out at 3 p.m. Friday at a recycling center near Shary Road and Military Highway.

The Mission fire Department is assisting with the response. 

According to Mission Deputy Fire Chief Chris Navarette, a nearby apartment complex is taking a lot of smoke, and he recommends people leave the area if they feel it necessary.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.

