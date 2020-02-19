Crews to remove piping linked as possible cause of contamination at Donna Lake
DONNA – State and federal officials are back on track to clean up the Donna reservoir and canal.
The area is still contaminated more than 20 years after cancer causing chemicals were first discovered in fish and sediment from the lake.
Over the years, more than 40,000 fish have been removed and a possession ban was put in place with the Environmental Protection Agency suggesting a siphon was the cause. Officials are hoping removing it will finally help solve the problem.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says a possible reason why a solution had taken so long is because there wasn’t a clear cut source of contamination.
For more information about the project, visit the EPA website.
Watch the video above for the full report.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Resident heading into legal battle with Harlingen RV park board over high...
-
Drainage improvement project underway in McAllen
-
Crews to remove piping linked as possible cause of contamination at Donna...
-
Police find murder weapon possibly used in Harlingen shooting
-
2 Wanted by San Benito police for questioning in ongoing investigation