December trial date set for brothers accused of killing stepfather in Pharr

The trial date is now set for two Pharr brothers accused of murder.

The defense and prosecution both agreed to an early December trial.

Christian Trevino and Alejandro Trevino are accused of killing their stepfather and dumping his body in McAllen. Investigators say they committed the murder because a young relative told them the man had touched her inappropriately.

The brothers have pleaded not guilty to the charges.