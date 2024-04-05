Demolition set for 70-year-old housing community in Mission

Every time Irma Flores passes by the Anacua Village, she says she's reminded of her family's history in the Mission housing unit.

“My great-grandfather planted the trees at Anacua,” Flores recalled.

Flores’ great-grandparents were among the first people to move into the 80-unit public housing facility back in 1952.

Now, Flores is saying goodbye to the community on East 8th Street and Highland Park that her family called home for four generations. She organized a Friday remembrance ceremony for the village.

The families who were living there were relocated in December 2023.

On Thursday, the Mission Housing Authority received a permit to start demolishing the Anacua Village next week.

“It hurts,” Flores said. "So many pioneer families began their roots in Mission here in this dwelling."

According to Mission Housing Authority Director Arnold Padilla, a housing complex for 100 residential units, and a 104- senior living facility will be built where Anacua Village stands.

Padilla said the homes in Anacua were no longer safe to live in.

“We had gas leaks that were within the walls,” Padilla said. “It’s reached a level that we can't do anything with it anymore. It’s unsafe, uninhabitable."

Padilla says the demolition and the multi-residential complex is fully funded by a $20 million dollar low income tax credit through the Texas Department of Housing Community Affairs.

The city also took out a $4.7 million loan that will be paid back with operational costs, such as rent.

“We are going back for another $20 million dollar tax credit award,” Padilla said. “We are currently sitting on an award that will fund the senior development."

Both complexes have a combined price tag of more than $40 million. Padilla says he expects the demolition to be done later this month.

Construction will start on the multi residential complex in mid to late May.

Flores says she hopes when the Anacua Village is gone, the memory of those who lived there don't disappear with it.

