Demonstrators peacefully protest for justice in Edinburg

It's the second straight weekend of local protests in the Rio Grande Valley inspired by the death of George Floyd and the call for justice.

"No justice no peace" is being heard over and over again.

The message from this group is very clear. They want change.

Protests and demonstrations have gone on throughout the Valley all week. This is just the latest one.

People passing by offered their signs of support Saturday afternoon to the more than 300 people stretched up and down University Drive.

Organizers offered a message of peace and unity.

"Close your eyes with your hand on your heart while your eyes are closed we all see the exact same thing we all look the same. What makes us united is the feeling that you feel in your hand."

