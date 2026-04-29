Pharr brings back historical trolley tours after 12-year pause

The city of Pharr has brought back its historical trolley tours after a 12-year pause.

The guided tours take people to historic areas around the city. Staff from the library and the Pharr Community Theater will lead the tour.

"It takes us to different areas of the city that have valuable history," Pharr Library Director Adolfo Garcia said.

The tour includes stops at the Wallace property, which is currently the Pharr Economic Development Corporation, the Texan Hotel, and the Pharr Methodist Church, one of the first churches in the city.

The next tour is Friday. It's free to sign up, but space is limited. Click here to sign up.