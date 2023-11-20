DHR Health collecting handbags filled with essential items for victims of domestic violence

DHR Health is calling on the community to donate handbags to victims of domestic violence.

Those donating handbags as part of the “In the Bag” campaign are asked to fill them up with essential items — such as soap and other toiletries, and menstrual products.

“[It] give a little bit of support to the women and young girls who are gonna spend the holidays in a shelter because of domestic violence,” Dr. Alexandria Escobedo with DHR Health said.

Along with the essential items, community members can include a note with a message of support and encouragement for those the bag is going to.

Mary Mery was among those who donated a handbag with a note, something she said she was happy to do.

“It's very important that women who feel marginalized, victimized, who have experienced such a traumatic event know that they're not alone,” Mery said.

Donations will be going to local organizations such as Mujeres Unidas.

The handbags can be dropped off at the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development at 5323 S. McColl Road in Edinburg Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 p.m.

The last day to donate is Thursday, Nov. 30