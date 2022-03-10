DHR Health continues vaccinating against COVID-19, 292,300 shots administered

DHR Health, One of the largest hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley, has administered more than 292,300 COVID-19 vaccines to date.

"It translates in potentially having saved hundreds if not thousands of lives here in the Valley," DHR Health Critical Care Doctor Federico Vallejo said.

Health officials Valley-wide have kept clinics open to get vaccines and booster shots to anyone in need.

"These clinics will continue," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "We have about 200,000 people in the Valley that have not been immunized."

Vallejo says the DHR Health's vaccine clinic has even gone mobile to better reach people in different areas of Hidalgo County.

"I think it's a good impact because it gives better access," Vallejo said. "Not just in one place. Being able to change places will allow more people to come and get vaccinated."

Health officials across Hidalgo County continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.