DHR Health expecting Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the first single shot dose vaccine that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
In a statement released by the company, Johnson & Johnson plans to begin shipping more than 20 million vaccines by the end of March and “deliver 100 million single-shot vaccines to the U.S. during the first half of 2021.”
The staff at DHR Health are anticipating a small shipment to arrive as early as next week. They say this single dose vaccine could change their large scale vaccine clinic operations.
What you need to know – the difference between Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna – is the technology inside the vaccine.
"Johnson and Johnson is using a vector technology to introduce the antigens," Annette Ozuna, DHR Health Pharmacist said.
According to the CDC, the “vector” vaccine method does not cause infection with COVD-19.
If you’re concerned about getting one vaccine instead of another, health experts say the best choice between the three is whichever is available to you.
