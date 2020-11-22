DHR Health hosts conference for at-home caregivers

DHR Health hosted a conference Saturday for local caregivers.

The conference, hosted by the DHR Health Rehabilitation Hospital, provided basic training for people who care for elderly and sick family members at home.

Providing training and education to at-home caregivers is important, said Dr. Saroja Viswamitra, the medical director at the DHR Health Rehabiliation Hospital, but it's also important for caregivers to take care of themselves.

