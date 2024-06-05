DHR Health in Edinburg administers treatment for early onset Alzheimer's

DHR Health achieved a big milestone.

The hospital is now the first facility south of San Antonio to successfully administer a new type of treatment to help patients who are showing early signs of Alzheimer's.

The drug is called Leqembi.

It's been on the market for about a year and a half, and it was a team of doctors from DHR Health's Neuroscience Institute that made it all possible.

Doctors at DHR Health say this treatment is a new era of hope for Alzheimer's treatment.

For more information, call DHR Health Neuroscience Institute at 956-362-8500.