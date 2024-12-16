DHR Health in McAllen hosting Joy To The World Holiday Festival

DHR Health is closing out the year with a big festival, and they're inviting everyone to come out and join the fun.

DHR Health Organizational Development Manager Community Engagement Hervin Hidalgo and Employee Engagement Specialist Savannah Lerma speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details on their second annual Joy To The World Holiday Festival.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DHR Health's medical office building, located at 1100 East Dove Avenue.