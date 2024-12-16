x

DHR Health in McAllen hosting Joy To The World Holiday Festival

4 hours 8 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2024 Dec 16, 2024 December 16, 2024 2:52 PM December 16, 2024 in News - Local

DHR Health is closing out the year with a big festival, and they're inviting everyone to come out and join the fun.

DHR Health Organizational Development Manager Community Engagement Hervin Hidalgo and Employee Engagement Specialist Savannah Lerma speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details on their second annual Joy To The World Holiday Festival.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DHR Health's medical office building, located at 1100 East Dove Avenue.

