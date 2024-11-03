Dia de los Muertos celebrations transcend borders in the Valley

During Dia de los Muertos, Blanca Reyes makes sure to put up an altar to honor her loved ones who she says are always in her heart

“For us, it's a special day — it's our Mexican culture. It’s the day that our family gets to visit us who are no longer here,” Reyes said.

Reyes said Dia de los Muertos can also be seen as a celebration of life “to also help others and say that they aren't completely gone. As long as we remember them and in our hearts and our thoughts, they will always live on."

The altars and Calaveras, or skulls, have become synonymous with the holiday.

Museum of South Texas History Director Francisco Guajardo says while the tradition has Christian and Aztec origins, it's a custom that has transcended borders.

“Dia de los Muertos has become such a fixture in culture that is both Mexican culture, but also Mexican American culture, and even beyond…” Guajardo said.

The intricate decorations that go into putting together an altar include candles, and food or snacks that loved ones liked when they were alive.

“When you see an altar, you will see a connection of the creator of the altar to the family members,” Guajardo said.

It’s a connection to their Mexican roots that the Reyes siblings said they want to share with the rest of the Rio Grande Valley.

Watch the video above for the full story.