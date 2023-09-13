Disaster Loan Outreach Center Assisting Flood Victims

WESLACO – The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is assisting people who were affected by June’s floods.

"The purpose of the Disaster Loan Outreach Center is to provide loan closing support for those applicants that were approved for SBA loans,” explains Public Information Officer Corey Williams.

The DLOC, run by the Small Business Administration, will remain at Weslaco City Hall until there is no longer a need.

Hours for the center are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

