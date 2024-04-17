Disney On Ice comes to the Valley

Disney On Ice is making it's way back to the Rio Grande Valley.

Beginning on Wednesday, people can experience all the magic on the ice at Payne Arena in the city of Hidalgo.

Disney On Ice Spokesperson Alejandra Lorenzo sits down with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez to give details on what people can expect and how this year's show differs from previous ones.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here.